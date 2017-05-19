Koenig’s workout with the Bucks ends early

Former Wisconsin Badger standout Bronson Koenig saw his pre-draft workout with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, end early.

Koenig, who rolled his left ankle in his second game at the Portsmouth Invitational, rolled his right ankle while working out for the Bucks. Koenig made it through about three-quarters of the workout before the injury.

Koenig said he’s not sure of the severity of the injury but didn’t expect it to be a major setback.

This was the first workout with an NBA team for Koenig and he has several more scheduled before the June 22nd NBA Draft.