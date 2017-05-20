La Crosse advances to winners bracket of Midwest baseball regional

Mason McMahon scattered five hits in six innings to lead UW-La Crosse to a 5-2 win over top-seed and host UW-Whitewater in the NCAA’s Midwest Regional.

La Crosse (30-17) will face Concordia-Chicago in a winners bracket game at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Warhawks fell to 36-8 and dropped into the losers bracket in the double elimination tournament. They’ll face St. Thomas (27-17) at 10 a.m. Saturday.

St. Norbert eliminated

The St. Norbert College Green Knights struck out 13 times and fell to St. Scholastica 2-0 on Friday morning, becoming the first team to be eliminated from the NCAA Midwest Regional field.

The Green Knights finished with a 30-13 record, the most wins in program history.

Friday’s Results

St. Scholastica 2, St. Norbert College 0 (SNC eliminated)

St. Thomas 3, Macalester 2 (11 inn) (Macalester eliminated)

La Crosse 5, Whitewater 2

Concordia-Chicago 7, Adrian 2

Saturday’s Schedule

St. Thomas vs. Whitewater – 10 a.m.

St. Scholastica vs. Adrian – 1:15 p.m.

La Crosse vs. Concordia-Chicago – 4:30 p.m.