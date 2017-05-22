La Crosse falls short of World Series bid

UW-La Crosse missed out on a chance to make the NCAA D-3 College World Series field for a third straight year, falling Monday 17-3 to Concordia-Chicago in the NCAA Midwest Regional at UW-Whitewater.

It means the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association (WIAC) will be left out of the D-3 College World Series for the first time since 2012.

Concordia-Chicago pounded out 17 hits to improve to 33-11 and secure its first ever World Series berth.

The Eagles also suffered a 14-0 loss to Concordia-Chicago in a winner’s bracket game on Sunday morning. They then beat St. Thomas in an elimination game Sunday night and would have needed to beat Concordia twice to win the Midwest Region Championship.

Starter Caleb Boushley allowed seven runs and nine hits in six innings to take the loss. Boushley entered the game with a 9-2 record and a 1.48 ERA.

The Eagles had their chances, but stranded 15 base runners for the game.

Concordia-Chicago went 4-0 in the regional and outscored its opponents 46-8.