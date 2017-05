UW-La Crosse will need to win twice today against Concordia-Chicago to capture the NCAA D-3 Midwest Baseball Regional.

The Eagles (31-18) scored five runs in the second to knock off St. Thomas 8-3. They fell to Concordia 14-0 earlier Sunday and will now have to win twice today to advance to the NCAA D-3 College World Series at Fox Cities Stadium this coming weekend.

The first game at Whitewater’s James B. Miller Stadium starts at 10 a.m.