Lawmaker targets child enticement ‘loophole’

A state lawmaker is trying to close what he says is a loophole in child enticement laws.

While possession of child pornography is illegal, state Rep. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere) says it’s currently not against the law for an adult to ask a child for a sexually explicit picture. The De Pere Republican says he’s concerned about predators trying to use that to groom children.

“We’re talking about predators who are preying on children and trying to establish trust with children to try to be able to lure them into a sexual lifestyle, to engage in child pornography or sexual activity,” he says.

Jacque is introducing a bill that would make it a misdemeanor for an adult to ask for sexually explicit pictures from a child.

In cases of an 18-year-old asking a 17-year-old for pictures, Jacque says that would be up to prosecutors, who could consider factors such as whether the two are involved in a consensual relationship.

