Lawmakers approve consolidating state human resources services

Most state agencies would have their human resources needs handled by the Department of Administration, under a state budget provision approved Tuesday by the Joint Finance Committee.

Democrats raised doubts about whether the plan will be as efficient as promised though, while Milwaukee Senator Lena Taylor said she is concerned about reducing legislative oversight. “The legislative branch is here to give input, to seek answers, to demand and affirm accountability,” she said. “No King Walker on my watch.”

However, Rep. Mike Rohrkaste (R-Neenah), a former chief human resources officer at Oshkosh Corporation, said the move makes sense for the state. He said it’s been an effective way to reduce costs and to deliver HR services more efficiently in the private sector for more than a decade.

Republicans on Tuesday also approved a budget provision that requires anyone applying for the state’s Wisconsin Works jobs program to undergo drug screening.

While votes had been scheduled on funding for the University of Wisconsin System, a disagreement over the governor’s proposed tuition cut has delayed action until at least Thursday.