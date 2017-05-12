Lawmakers want oversight of Veterans Trust Fund transfers

Wisconsin lawmakers are asking to have more oversight of transfers in to and out of the state’s Veterans Trust Fund.

The move comes as the Department of Veterans Affairs has been under fire for taking money from other areas to help support the ailing fund. Among those transfers was $55 million taken from the state Veterans Home in King over several years, which were made as improvements at the facility were delayed.

Joint Finance Committee co-chair John Nygren (R-Marinette) says a measure added to the state budget Thursday would require the agency to have the committee review any transfers. “The Legislature has a role as a co-equal branch of government, and we want have our say in making these decisions,” Nygren said.

Fellow co-chair, Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) said it’s important to make sure the transfers are valid and transparent.

A similar provision was included in the last state budget, but was vetoed by Governor Scott Walker. Nygren said there are no assurances that he will keep it in place this time around.