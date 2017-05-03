Local agencies tally costs in Jakubowski manhunt

The costs for bringing in a fugitive are adding up. A portion of the costs in the search for Joseph Jakubowski have been tallied. The Beloit and Janesville police departments, along with the Rock County Sheriff’s Department, spent more than $128,000 in overtime protecting communities from feared acts of violence by Jakubowski, after he stole 18 firearms from a gun shop and left behind a rambling, threatening manifesto.

The bill does not include costs incurred by state and federal agencies including the FBI and ATF. Jakubowski was arrested in Vernon County on April 14th, after a 10 day manhunt.

WIBA