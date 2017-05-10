Low-key roll out for DNR water assistance program

The roll out of Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources program to assist residents with contaminated drinking water has been low-key. Stacy Harbaugh is with Midwest Environmental Advocates, one of two groups that learned of the program, and put out press releases on Tuesday.

“It’s been very quiet. I think we found out about it through some web searches, and we kind of found out about it through the grapevine,” Harbaugh said. Last month, the DNR posted an update on its website that said it would provide temporary emergency drinking water for residents with wells contaminated by agricultural runoff.

“It’s going to take some time to see how successful this program is,” Harbaugh said. “It’s going to require people asking the DNR for help, and for the DNR to have the resources and the staff and the money that it needs.”

The DNR said in a statement the agency used aspects from several programs under existing law to set up the water program.