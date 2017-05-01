Majority of meth labs found in Wisconsin were in two counties

The Drug Enforcement Administration says half of the methamphetamine labs found in Wisconsin since last October have been in Rock and Walworth Counties.

Walworth County Sheriff’s Captain Robert Hall told the Janesville Gazette that part of the reason is the county is still rural enough for deputies to prioritize their drug investigations. Walworth did have the lion’s share of investigations with nine-meth labs discovered, where Rock County only had four.

Statewide, the number of meth labs found has increased from 14 in 2012, to 47 last year.

WCLO