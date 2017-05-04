Man pleads no contest in murders of Oneida couple

A 20-year-old Oneida man has been convicted of murdering an Oneida couple. Vance Reed has pleaded ‘no contest’ to two felony counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide.

Reed killed Harry and Lorraine Brown Bear during an argument in their duplex last September. Reed, who was 19 at the time, had been drinking at at the couple’s home on the Oneida reservation. He got into an argument with Harry and slit his throat, then stabbed Lorraine.Their bodies were found during a welfare check and were believed to have been there for several days.

Thursday’s plea avoids a trial, which was scheduled for later this month. Reed’s sentencing is set for July 10. He faces life in prison.

WTAQ