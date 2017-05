Marquette fell to Notre Dame 15-9 in the opening round of the NCAA lacrosse tournament on Sunday in South Bend.

The Golden Eagles got a hat trick from sophomore John Wagner but dropped to 0-6 all-time against the Irish. Senior Ryan McNamara scored twice, finishing his career at Marquette as the program’s all-time leader in goals with 102 and points with 152.

Brendan Gleason scored five goals for Notre Dame, which advances to its eighth straight quarterfinal.