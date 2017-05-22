Marquette’s Fischer among those working out for the Bucks today

The Milwaukee Bucks NBA draft prospect workouts are winding down. Among the six players in on Monday is Marquette center Luke Fischer.

The Golden Eagles big man played in 32 games with 25 starts last season. Fischer averaged 10.9 points and 5.9 rebounds a game for Marquette.

Following is the list of players working out today:

Frank Mason – G – Kansas

T.J. Williams – G – Northeastern

Luke Fischer – C – Marquette

Isaac Humphries – F – Kentucky

Amida Brimah – C – Connecticut

Kennedy Meeks – F – North Carolina

The Bucks may hold one more workout on Tuesday. They have the 17th and 48th selections in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft, which will be held June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.