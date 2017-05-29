NCAA D-3 baseball field is down to two for the title

Sunday started with six teams and it closed with just two remaining in the NCAA Division 3 College World Series field.

Roanoke, Virginia eliminated Concordia-Chicago in the first game of the day, 10-3. North Central College of Illinois eliminated U-Mass/Boston in game two, 5-4. Roanoke was then eliminated in game 3, falling to Washington & Jefferson 8-1. Cal Lutheran closed out the day with a 10-8 win over North Central in an elimination game.

It leaves Cal Lutheran and Washington & Jefferson to square off in the best-of-3 championship series with the first game set to get underway at 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon at Fox Cities Stadium.