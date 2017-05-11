NCAA D-3 Softball Regionals open today

UW-Whitewater (36-7) will host a four-team, double-elimination regional which opens today. The Warhawks will square off against Hope College (Mich.) (25.13) in its first game. Trine University (Ind.) (32-8) and Greenville College (Ill.) (19-14) are also in the four-team field.

It’s the fifth straight NCAA tournament appearance for Whitewater and 20th overall. The Warhawks have national runner-up finishes in 1987 and 2008.

UW-La Crosse (28-14) will host a four-team, double-elimination regional which starts on Friday. The Eagles will face St. Norbert College (21-14) in their opening game. UW-Oshkosh (30-11) will also take part and face Benedictine University (Ill.) (33-11) in its first game.