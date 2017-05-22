One dead in officer-involved shooting in Appleton

One man is dead and two others suffered non-life threatening injuries, during an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning at an Appleton bar.

Appleton Police, responding to reports of a shooting inside a bar, arrived at the Apple Pub just after 1:30 Sunday morning. One of the officers encountered a man with the gun and fired his weapon at the man.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital, where he died. Two other men inside the business were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas said during a news conference Sunday afternoon that one of the men was struck in the arm by a bullet, while the other received a non-gunshot injury to his shoulder.

Thomas said the incident at the bar began as a dispute between two men, one of which pulled out a gun and fired at least one round at the other man.

Appleton Police say that all individuals associated with this incident are accounted for and that there is no active threat to the community.

The Green Bay Police Department is helping with the investigation, due to the shooting being officer-involved.

Affiliate WTAQ contributed to this report.