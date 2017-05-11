One person dead in Manitowoc apartment fire

The state Fire Marshal’s office is helping to investigate an apartment fire in Manitowoc that killed one person

A unit on the third floor was burning Wednesday afternoon when firefighters arrived, and the unidentified victim was later found dead in that apartment. Two other residents were taken to the hospital.

The Salvation Army has provided a temporary shelter for at least 50 more people. The Manitowoc Fire Chief says crews had to break windows to get excess smoke out of the building, and that posed a greater challenge to putting the fire out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

