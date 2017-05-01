Packers make Biegel’s dream a reality, complete ten-member draft class

From Wisconsin Rapids to the Wisconsin Badgers and now to the Green Bay Packers, the cheesehead dreams of Vince Biegel became a realization on Saturday. The Packers selected the former UW outside linebacker with the first pick of the fourth round (No. 108 overall).

The 6’3″, 246-pound Biegel completes the trifecta of playing football at every level possible within the state of Wisconsin, an accomplishment he says has been a tremendous opportunity.

Biegel battled a foot injury during his senior season in Madison, but was a three-year starter with 191 career tackles and 21.5 sacks. Known for his pass rushing prowess, the second team All-Big Ten selection has also proven to be a disruptive stopper against the run.

The selection of Biegel completed a run of four consecutive draft choices on the defensive side of the ball. Green Bay picked Washington DB Kenny King with the first pick of the second round (No. 33), and continued to fill a massive hole in the secondary with the selection of N.C. State safety Josh Jones in the same round (No. 53). In the third round, the ‘Pack added Auburn defensive tackle Montravius Adams (No. 93).

General Manager Ted Thompson switched to the offensive side for his final six draft picks, using them to fill more gaps and add depth. The need for options in the backfield was filled with three running back selections, starting with BYU’s Jamaal Williams (No. 134) in the fourth round, followed by Aaron Jones of UTEP (No. 182) in the fifth, and finally Devonte May from Utah State (No. 238) in the seventh. Wide receivers, especially those with deep threat potential, were added in the fifth and seventh rounds with Purdue’s DeAngelo Yancey (No. 175) and LSU’s Malachi Dupre (No. 247), respectively. The final piece of the 2017 draft class was sixth round draft choice Kofi Amichia (No. 212), an offensive guard from South Florida.

AUDIO: Vince Biegel says playing for the Packers is truly a dream come true :20

AUDIO: Vince Biegel on the reaction of his family to being picked by Packers :28

AUDIO: Mike McCarthy says Vince Biegel really fits their defense :10