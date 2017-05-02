Packers release RB’s Michael and Jackson, pick up option on Clinton-Dix

Just two days after drafting three running backs, the Green Bay Packers thinned out their backfield with the release of veteran Christine Michael and Don Jackson. Monday’s move leaves converted wide receiver Ty Montgomery as the only running back currently under contract, and reiterates General Manager Ted Thompson’s assertion over the weekend that Montgomery is “absolutely…our starting running back.”

Michael was claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks during last season, and went on to play nine games for Green Bay. After rushing for 172 yards and one touchdown on 47 carries, the Packers re-signed Michael in March for $800,000. Jackson, an 2016 undrafted free agent, worked his way from the practice squad to the active roster, but was eventually placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

What’s left is Montgomery, a second-year back, and three rookie draft picks: BYU’s Jamaal Williams in the fourth round, Aaron Jones of UTEP in the fifth, and Utah State’s Devante Mays in the seventh.

Green Bay also announced Monday they have picked up the fifth-year option on safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. The 2014 draft pick made his first Pro Bowl in 2016 after posting a career-best five interceptions. Clinton-Dix, who has never missed a game and played every defensive snap last season, is scheduled to make $1.5-million in 2017 and $5.9-million in 2018.

