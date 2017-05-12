Packers top rookie signs contract

The Green Bay Packers signed their top draft pick, cornerback Kevin King to a rookie contract on Thursday.

King, the 33rd overall selection out of Washington, became the sixth of the Packers 10 draft picks to sign.

The Packers also have wide receiver DeAngelo Yancey, running back Aaron Jones, guard Kofi Amichia, running back Devante Mays and wide receiver Malachi Dupre under contract.

Training-Camp date set

The Packers will report for training camp on July 26 and begin practicing the following day. They also set Tuesday, May 23, Thursday June 1 and Tuesday, June 6 as the OTA dates that are open to the fans.