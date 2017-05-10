Panthers staying put in Horizon League

The Missouri Valley Conference gave notice on Tuesday that they are extending a membership invitation to Valparaiso to replace Wichita State, returning the conference to ten schools.

It means UW-Milwaukee, which was one of four finalists for a spot in the MVC, will be staying put in the Horizon League for the time being.

The MVC could still look to add two more teams down the road, expanding to 12 teams. That would mean UW-Milwaukee could possibly be considered for a move again.

Whether it was Milwaukee or Valparaiso, the Horizon League will still drop to nine schools and will be looking to add a 10th member school.