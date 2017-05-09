Pit bull shot during attack in Manitowoc

Manitowoc Police says a pit bull was shot and injured, while the dog was attacking a Labrador retriever.

Detective Andrew Trilling said the pit bull was running loose, when it entered a yard and began attacking the other dog. He said the owner of the lab and a neighbor attempted to break the dogs apart by hand, and then by hitting the pit over the head with a stick. “When that didn’t work, one of the persons then shot the pit bull,” he said.

The pit bull ran away after the first shot, but then came back and started attacking again – and was shot a second time. The animal was then captured.

The lab was taken to an animal hospital for treatment and was released.

The pit bull, which suffered gunshot wounds near the head and abdomen is still receiving treatment. Trilling says the owner was issued a citation, and the city attorney is working to determine whether the dog will be put down or not.

The same pit bull was previously involved in an attack on a dog in Two Rivers. Police are recommending the dog be removed from the city.

