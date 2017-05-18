Putting Wisconsin in the driver’s seat on driverless cars

Wisconsin is looking to move into the fast lane on driverless vehicles.

Governor Scott Walker has ordered the creation of a panel that will look at the future for the technology in the state. The governor’s executive order calls for a Steering Committee on Autonomous and Connected Vehicle Testing and Deployment, which will offer advice on how to safely and effectively test and study the use of autonomous vehicles on Wisconsin roads.

Walker notes Wisconsin is poised to lead on driverless technologies – the UW-Madison was chosen as one of 10 U.S. Department of Transportation testing sites.

The governor wants a written report of the committee’s recommendations by mid-2018.