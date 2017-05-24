Records are meant to be broken

The Rice Lake Warriors captured the WIAA Division 2 Boys Track & Field regional title at Cameron on Tuesday and Rice Lake junior Kenny Bednarek helped highlight the victory.

Bednarek set a new state record in the boys’ 400-meter dash, clocked at 47 seconds flat. He is the defending state champion in the event and is now the state record holder after beating Caleb Ogden’s (Oak Creek) time of 47.01 seconds

Bednarek’s record mark is one of 14 sectional qualifying performances for the Warrior boys.

The Rice Lake girls finished second in the team competition but had 17 sectional-qualifying performances.

The Division 2 sectional will be held Thursday at Medford.

(Special thanks to Rice Lake Chronotype Sports Editor Dave Greschner for assistance with this story).