Red Sox salvage final game with Brewers (AUDIO)

The first two games of the series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox at Miller Park were filled with offense. Thursday afternoon’s series finale was just the opposite.

The Red Sox broke a 1-1 tie in the ninth inning when Mookie Betts clubbed a three-run home run off of Brewers closer Neftali Feliz to pull out a 4-1 win. The Red Sox pulled out the final game of the series after losing the first two games.

Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson struck out a season-high-tying eight over 6 2/3 innings and Corey Knebel followed him with 1 1/3 innings of solid relief before Feliz got into trouble in the 9th.

Feliz has now allowed five home runs in 16 innings this season and falls to 0-4.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Neftali Feliz’ struggles :15

Eduardo Rodriguez held the Brewers offense in check, allowing only a double to Keon Broxton through five innings. He retired 13-straight until Manny Pina singled to open the sixth inning. The Brewers managed just five hits on the day.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on the pitching battle between the Brewers and Red Sox :21

Ryan Braun was held out of the lineup, part of a scheduled off day. But he left the game early on Wednesday night with left calf soreness. Braun talked with reporters after yesterday’s game and it sounded like he’s resigned to spending some time on the Brewers injured list.

AUDIO: Ryan Braun on his health :13

The Brewers open a 3-game series against the New York Mets at Miller Park tonight.