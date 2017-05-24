Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Badgers / Richter named first honoree in Camp Randall celebration

Richter named first honoree in Camp Randall celebration

By

Wisconsin legend Pat Richter is the first honoree named to the Camp Randall 100.  The Madison native is a former Badgers All-American, College Football Hall of Famer and longtime UW Director of Athletics.

The Camp Randall 100 is part of Wisconsin Athletics’ year-long celebration of the 100 years of Camp Randall Stadium.  The list is made up of 100 individuals who shaped the first century of the iconic stadium.  A new member of the Camp Randall 100 will be revealed each day leading up to Wisconsin’s season opener against Utah State on September 1.

 


Print pagePDF pageEmail page