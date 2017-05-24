Richter named first honoree in Camp Randall celebration

Wisconsin legend Pat Richter is the first honoree named to the Camp Randall 100. The Madison native is a former Badgers All-American, College Football Hall of Famer and longtime UW Director of Athletics.

The Camp Randall 100 is part of Wisconsin Athletics’ year-long celebration of the 100 years of Camp Randall Stadium. The list is made up of 100 individuals who shaped the first century of the iconic stadium. A new member of the Camp Randall 100 will be revealed each day leading up to Wisconsin’s season opener against Utah State on September 1.