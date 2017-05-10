Search continues for guns stolen by Jakubowski

Nearly a month after 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski of Janesville was apprehended in Vernon County, more than a dozen of the guns he’s accused of stealing from a Janesville gun store remain missing.

Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden said his office is working hard to recover the firearms stolen from Armageddon Supply.

Spoden said Jakubowski has claimed that he dropped many of the guns as he walked from Janesville to the remote campsite where he was arrested more than 120 miles away.

Jakubowski pleaded not guilty April 25 to state charges of burglary while arming himself with a weapon, felony theft of firearms and possession of burglary tools. He has also pleaded not guilty to related federal charges.

WCLO