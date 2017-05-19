Sogard continues his improbable roll

Eric Sogard went four for four and reached base all five times, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego on Thursday.

Sogard’s two-run double in the seventh inning was the big blow for the Brewers, who have won nine of their last 11 games. In the four game series, Sogard went 9 for 15 (.600) with three doubles, a home run, five runs batted in and four runs scored.

The Brewers took three of four from the Padres to improve to 24-18 and remain in first place atop the National League Central. They Brewers are six games over .500 for the first time since Sept. 17, 2014.

Sogard’s big seventh inning hit came on a 12-pitch at bat.

Zach Davies (5-2) picked up the win, pitching six innings, allowing two runs on five hits. Corey Knebel walked a pair in the ninth before working out of the jam to pick up his third save.

Espino debut’s against Cubs today

Paolo Espino will make his major league debut for the Brewers on Friday, when they open a three game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Brewers recalled Espino from Class AAA Colorado Springs where he was 4-0 with a 2.54 ERA. They sent left-handed reliever Brent Suter back to the minors.

Espino is 76-63 with a 3.69 ERA in 291 career appearances in the minor leagues. He was originally a 10th round draft pick of the Cleveland Indians in 2006. He spent seven seasons with the Indians and three more with the Washington Nationals before signing as a free agent with the Brewers last November.