Study claims Wisconsin cities lead nation in drunkenness

The drunkest state in the nation has half of the drunkest cities within its borders, with Green Bay leading the pack. That’s according to the latest study by the business website 24/7 Wall Street. Green Bay has 27-percent of adults reporting that they drank heavily, or went on binges sometime in the last 30 days — and the Green Bay metro area is one of just five in the U.S. where more than half of all fatal traffic crashes involve alcohol.

This is the second consecutive year for Wisconsin to top all 50 states for the most cities on the list. In addition to first place Green Bay, the list includes second place Eau Claire, followed by Appleton and Madison. Oshkosh placed sixth, Wausau and La Crosse were ninth and tenth, Fond du Lac was in twelfth place, Sheboygan fifteenth, and the Milwaukee metro area was twentieth. No other state contributed more than two cities to the list.

“The excessive drinking rate among adults in Green Bay is the highest of any metro area in the country,” according to the 24/7 Wall Street study, which was released Wednesday. The group analyzed self-reported data collected across nearly 400 metro areas, from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The data was collected across nearly 400 metro areas.