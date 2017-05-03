Superior city council member won’t step down

Superior City Councilor Graham Garfield took his seat at the council meeting on Tuesday night, after sending a letter to the media saying he won’t be stepping down.

Garfield is facing a felony and other charges for a domestic incident on April 20th, and was asked by Mayor Jim Paine to resign from the Council.

In a written statement, Garfield said he had decided it is best for his district and the council that he continue to serve. He said the justice system maintains that he is entitled to a fair legal process before judgement is passed.

Garfield also said he is living a sober life, is attending AA meetings and appreciates the public’s support and understanding. Paine said last month that if Garfield refuses to resign, the city council would have to take action to remove him.

KDAL