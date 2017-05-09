Teen charged in threats that closed schools in NW Wisconsin

A Burnett County teenager accused of threatening a school shooting on social media has been charged in connection with the postings, which led to closings and evacuations in two school districts on Tuesday.

Charges of Terrorist Threats and Disorderly Conduct were filed against 19 year-old Jacob Wicklund of Siren. According to the criminal complaint Wicklund posted threats in on what appeared to be a private page on Facebook. A family member told investigators he began receiving the messages early Tuesday morning and contacted police.

According to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, Wicklund was booked into the jail just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. A message on the School District of Siren’s Facebook said that the suspect was “apprehended outside of the school district.”

Schools in Siren were placed on lock down from just before 8 a.m. Tuesday until 9:30. Classes were also cancelled and schools evacuated in the nearby Grantsburg district.

Tuesday’s events occurred just days after similar threats by three teens closed schools in the Beaver Dam district in Dodge County. Schools reopened there on Monday.