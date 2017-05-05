Threat closes Beaver Dam schools

All classes and school activities were cancelled Friday in a Dodge County school district, as administrators and law enforcement responded to threatening emails. Two students were interviewed in the investigation of the threats to Beaver Dam schools. A third student who was out of state was also being sought.

Beaver Dam police were made aware early Friday morning that an assistant principal was sent threatening emails. School officials said the threat was specific to 5th period and that weapons and explosives were involved. The threat also mentioned harming students. Police said because of the specific threats made, they had to close all district schools.

At a news conference Friday morning, Beaver Dam District Superintendent Steve Vessey made an impassioned plea to students to stop making threats against schools. “School threats are becoming a norm in society. This has to stop now,” Vessey said. “The consequences of these actions are life altering.”

It is unknown whether classes will resume on Monday, and activities will not continue until the threat is confirmed to be over and students are safe to come back to school. Beaver Dam Police are working with police outside of Wisconsin to locate the third student involved.