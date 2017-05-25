Three charged with attempted homicide in Manitowoc County

Three men have been charged with allegedly kidnapping a man in the Chicago area, driving to Manitowoc County, beating him and leaving their victim for dead in a ditch.

Twenty-eight-year-old Marnie Ferry, 28-year-old Christopher Calalang, and 34-year-old Christian Calalang, are charged with attempted homicide and false imprisonment.

Initial court appearances were scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a residence in Newton for a 57-year-old man with serious injuries to his head and body. The victim, Jose Realeza, said he was taken against his will by three men, and driven to the location where he was beaten with a baseball bat. Realeza was able to walk to a nearby residence to for help.

Realeza and Ferry had a dispute about the sale of a car – and also he believed the other three wanted to blame him for a check cashing scheme, according to the criminal complaint. The three suspects were arrested May 12 and transported to Manitowoc County earlier this week.

