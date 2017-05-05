Tourism continues to grow in Wisconsin

Wisconsin tourism continued to grow for a seventh straight year in 2016, according to a report released by the state Friday.

The study, commissioned by the state Department of Tourism, showed Wisconsin has 108 million visitors last year, who spent $12.3 billion at attractions across the state.

Governor Scott Walker stopped in Madison Friday morning, as part of a statewide tour to tout the new numbers. Overall, the governor said tourism now has a more than $20 billion economic impact in the state, which is up 35 percent since he took office.

Walker said the state has helped boost its numbers by focusing on the fun people can have here. “It’s not a catchy slogan, it’s not a byline…it’s the fact that people have fun and they’re treated well here in the state of Wisconsin,” he said.

Walker also noted that those who depend on tourism for jobs has also seen steady increases in the past six years, with the industry responsible for 193,500 jobs in 2016.