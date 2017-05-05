Walker clashes with Outagamie County exec at tourism event

A tense exchange in Appleton Friday, after Outagamie County’s top official confronted Governor Walker about health care.

County Executive Tom Nelson approached Walker, as the governor was preparing to take questions from media following an event meant to promote tourism. Nelson asked the governor about the health care bill passed in the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday, and questioned what Walker plans to do if the bill becomes law.

Walker quickly accused Nelson of pulling a political stunt. “If you want to play politics, you should run for office,” Walker said, pointing out Nelson’s loss in the race for the state’s Eighth Congressional District last fall to Rep. Mike Gallagher. “You had your chance with the voters in this state…the voters rejected your opinion,” Walker said.

Nelson ran as a Democrat in the race, losing to the Republican Gallagher.

Nelson accused Walker of being disrespectful of the people of northeast Wisconsin.

WHBY contributed to this report.