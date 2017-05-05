Walker waiting to comment on Assembly transportation plan

Governor Scott Walker says he wants to take some time to review a transportation and tax plan unveiled by Assembly Republicans this week, before he comments about it publicly.

The proposal outlined Thursday calls for cutting the gas tax, applying the state sales tax to fuel purchases, and moving Wisconsin towards a flat tax system.

Speaking to reporters at a tourism event in Madison Friday, Walker described it as a “complex issue” that needs a closer review. “There’s a lot of moving parts that, even if we highlighted something we liked or didn’t like, taking or adding or changing some of those things could really have a major impact on the entire package,” Walker said.

Walker said he didn’t see anything wrong with taking some time to review the plan, which the Assembly GOP is hoping to include in the state budget the Legislature is currently working on, but likely will not vote on until at least June. “Nobody’s voting on this yet,” Walker said. “I will let the people of Wisconsin know what I think about it long before the Joint Finance Committee votes on it.”