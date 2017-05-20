WIAA extends summer deal

Kapco Park will continue to serve as the home for the WIAA State Summer Baseball Tournament.

The WIAA’s Board of Control on Friday, approved a proposal to extend the agreement to use the Concordia University facility through 2020.

Kapco Park is the location for the State Summer Baseball Tournament. It started in West Bend, from 1965 to 1988 before moving to Bulkolt Park in Stevens Point from 1989-2011. The event moved to Kapco Park the following year, the same year the event went from eight teams to four and is now played on one day.