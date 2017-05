Chloe Miller clubbed a two-run homer to lift the Wisconsin Badgers to a 7-2 win over Missouri in the opening round of the NCAA softball regionals in Eugene, Oregon on Friday night.

Brooke Wyderski drove in three runs and Kaitlyn Menz tossed a three-hitter for the Badgers.

Wisconsin improved to 34-15 and will play either Oregon or Illinois-Chicago in the double-elimination Eugene Regional at 4 p.m. today.