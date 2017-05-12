Wisconsin Republicans gather for state convention

Wisconsin Republicans will meet in Wisconsin Dells this weekend for their annual state convention.

The meeting comes as the state party is riding high, with Republicans in control the offices of governor and attorney general, both chambers of the legislature, and five of the state’s eight seats in the U.S. House. U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) also won re-election in November, along with President Donald Trump becoming the first Republican presidential candidate to win the states electoral votes since 1984.

The GOP is looking to re-elect Governor Scott Walker in 2018 and take on Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin.

Although the governor has said he will not officially announce he re-election plans until after work on the state budget is complete, he has been dropping hints in recent days that a run in imminent. That includes announcing Friday that Joe Fadness will serve as his campaign chair.

The convention runs Friday through Sunday.