Wisconsin seeks stay of order to draw new legislative maps

Wisconsin’s attorney general is asking the U.S. Supreme Court not to force the state to draw new legislative district maps for the time being.

Last fall, a three-judge panel ordered the state to create new Assembly district maps by November of this year, after the court ruled the Republican-drawn districts were unconstitutionally drawn because of how they weaken the voting power of Democrats. The state has appealed the ruling and Attorney General Brad Schimel says they are asking for a stay of the decision until the Supreme Court has decided whether it will consider the case.

In a statement, Schimel maintains Wisconsin’s maps are constitutional. “Wisconsin should not be required to invest the considerable time, effort, and taxpayer resources required to redraw district maps, especially when the case is likely to be reversed,” Schimel argued. “Our maps are lawful and constitutional under any standard, and a stay is vital to avoiding any unnecessary and significant burdens for Wisconsin.”

Democrats blasted the request from the Republican attorney general. In a statement, Democratic Party of Wisconsin chairwoman Martha Laning described it as a “pathetic attempt” to uphold an unconstitutional law. “Schimel should end his tremendous waste of taxpayer resources and urge the legislature to create new lines as requested by the highest court in the land that respects Wisconsin’s tradition of fair and open government and ensures that all of the people and communities in our state are represented equally,” she said.