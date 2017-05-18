Wisconsin unemployment rate drops to 3.2 percent

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate fell in April to its lowest level in more than 17 years.

Numbers released by the Department of Workforce Development show the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the state last month was 3.2 percent – down 0.2 percent from March. The last time the state’s unemployment rate was that low was in February of 2000.

The national unemployment rate for April was 4.4 percent.

Governor Scott Walker noted the rate has continued to fall from the 8.1 percent it was sitting at when he took office in 2011. “We have worked hard since 2011 to get our state’s economy back on track, and today’s news is further evidence we are continuing to move Wisconsin forward,” the governor said in a statement.