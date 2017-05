The Wisconsin Department of Justice used Thursday, National Missing Children’s Day, to unveil a new AMBER Alert website. Attorney General Brad Schimel calls the new site “more user friendly.”

Last year, there two AMBER Alerts issued in Wisconsin, both involving stolen cars with children in the backseat. In both instances, the children were recovered safely.

Wisconsin’s Silver Alert program — launched in August 2014 — has helped safely locate 174 adults who went missing.