Wisconsin women’s rowing places 9th at NCAA’s

The Wisconsin women’s rowing team placed ninth at the NCAA Championships on Mercer Lake in West Windsor, New Jersey this past weekend.

The Badgers used top-seven results in the second varsity eight and varsity four to power the ninth-place team finish. It’s the second straight year that Wisconsin finished ninth in the field, tallying a school-record 86 points in the competition.

Washington, coached by former Badger coxswain Yasmin Farooq, won the team title with 132 points. The Huskies won each of the three Grand Finals, becoming the first school in NCAA history to sweep all three boats.

California took second with 123 points, while Michigan led all Big Ten entries in third place with 112 points. Texas (108 points) and Ohio State (106) round out the top five.

Big Ten Conference foes Indiana and Iowa placed 12th and 15th respectively.