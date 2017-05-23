Wisconsin’s Brown working out for the Bucks, Showalter in Chicago

Wisconsin Badger 6’8 forward Vitto Brown is one of six players in Milwaukee today for a draft prospect workout with the Bucks.

Brown played in 120 games with 71 starts during his career with the Badgers, with career averages of 42% from the field and 35% from three point range. He averaged 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds a game for the Badgers last season.

Following is the six-player list working out for the Bucks at their team training center in St. Francis today.

Malcolm Hill – G – Illinois

Vitto Brown – F – Wisconsin

Erik Mika – F – BYU

Tony Bradley – F – North Carolina

Zak Irvin – G – Michigan

Paris Bass – F – Detroit Mercy

The Bucks have the 17th and 48th picks in the upcoming June 22, NBA Draft.

Showalter in Bulls camp

Wisconsin guard Zak Showalter is working out for the Chicago Bulls today. Showalter played in 129 games at Wisconsin, with 72 starts. He averaged 8.3 points and 2.9 rebounds last season and was named to the NBA’s all defensive team.