Wisconsin’s Hayes working out for the Bucks today

Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes is one of six players working out for the Milwaukee Bucks at their training center today in St. Francis. This is the second day that the Bucks are holding draft prospect workouts.

Following is a list of players working out today:

Nigel Hayes – F – Wisconsin

Hamidou Diallo – G – Kentucky

Sterling Brown – G – SMU

L.J. Peak – G – Georgetown

Deng Adel – F – Louisville

Jalen Moore – F – Utah State

The Bucks have the 17th and 48th selections in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft, which will be held Thursday, June 22, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Bucks are scheduled to continue with additional workouts on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week, plus Monday and Wednesday of next week.