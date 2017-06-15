15 practices open to public as Packers release 2017 training camp schedule

The Green Bay Packers today announced the schedule for 2017 Packers Training Camp, Presented by Bellin Health. As in the past, practices are scheduled to take place at Ray Nitschke Field and Packers Family Night will be at Lambeau Field.

With a theme of “Back to Football,” training camp kicks off with an 8:15 a.m. practice on Thursday, July 27. After the opening session, morning practices beginning at 8:15 a.m. are also scheduled for July 28, 29, 31 and Aug. 1.

The Packers will hold two night practices, beginning at 6.15 p.m. on Aug. 3-4, before Family Night takes place at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 5. The following week, the team will have two open practices at Nitschke Field, 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 7 and 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 8, prior to the preseason opener at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 10.

Following the preseason contest against the Eagles, Green Bay will hold two open practices (12:15 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 16), before playing at the Washington Redskins on Aug. 19. The Packers will have two open practices, 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 22 and 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 23, leading into a preseason road game in Denver versus the Broncos on Aug. 26.

The team’s last open practice of training camp will take place at 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 prior to the preseason finale against the L.A. Rams at home on Aug. 31.

Should inclement weather or any other factor force the team indoors, practices will be closed to the public due to space limitations inside the Don Hutson Center. Please also note that all practice dates and times are subject to change.

The annual Packers Family Night, presented by Bellin Health, is scheduled for Saturday evening, Aug. 5, at Lambeau Field. The event will benefit the Wendy’s Wonderful Kids foster care adoption program. For the fourth consecutive year, the format will be a full practice to accomplish the team’s preparation goals for the regular season. The event will include 11-on-11 sessions that will feature full contact. The doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., the team will be introduced on the field at 7:30 p.m. and will conclude with the Pick `n Save Fireworks Show.

Green Bay’s two home preseason games, presented by Bellin Health, are slated for Aug. 10, vs. Philadelphia, and Aug. 31, vs. Los Angeles. The Packers’ two road preseason contests are at Washington, Aug. 19, and at Denver, Aug. 26.

Important dates on the preseason calendar include:

• Friday, July 21 – Packers 1K Kids Run, Presented by Edvest, 6 p.m.

• Saturday, July 22 – Packers 5K Run/Walk, Presented by Bellin Health at Lambeau Field, 8 a.m.

• Saturday, July 22 – Packers Hall of Fame Induction Banquet

• Monday, July 24 – Packers Annual Meeting of Shareholders

• Wednesday, July 26 – Head Coach Mike McCarthy’s season-opening press conference, 10:30 a.m.

• Wednesday, July 26 – Players report

• Thursday, July 27 – First practice, 8:15 a.m., Ray Nitschke Field

• Saturday, Aug. 5 – Family Night, Presented by Bellin Health, Lambeau Field

• Tuesday, Aug. 29 – Last practice open to public, 11:45 a.m., Ray Nitschke Field

According to the Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau and a 2010 study by AECOM, training camp, along with Packers Family Night, Presented by Bellin Health, will attract approximately 90,000 visitors from across the nation and as many as 20 foreign countries. With an economic total impact estimated at approximately $9 million, training camp is a financial boost to many area businesses.

This marks Green Bay’s 72nd training camp, a tradition that began in 1946 under Curly Lambeau. One of the most intimate preseason settings in the NFL, Packers training camp is unique in several respects. Players have been riding kids’ bicycles to practice since the Vince Lombardi era, a tradition that now includes five special bikes as part of the American Family Insurance DreamDrive. The team has lived in the dorm rooms at nearby St. Norbert College since 1958, the league’s longest training-camp relationship between a team and school.

