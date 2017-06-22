Assembly approves restrictions on recount requests

Asking for a recount of Wisconsin election results could soon be much more difficult.

A bill passed by the state Assembly Wednesday would limit recounts to candidates in statewide races who trailed the winner by one-percent or less.

During debate on the Assembly floor, state Representative Ron Tussler (R-Harrison) made it clear the measure is in response to last year’s presidential recount, which was requested by Green Party candidate Jill Stein. Stein trailed Republican Donald Trump, who won Wisconsin by about 1.3 million votes – a 46 percent margin. “While what she did was legal, frankly it was ridiculous,” he said.

Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca (D-Kenosha) argued any candidate should have the right to challenge the results of an election, if they are willing to pay for the costs – as Stein’s campaign did. “If they pay 100 percent of the costs, it should be none of our business,” he said.

Tussler and others said the recount process was clearly a waste of time though, given the fact that there was no chance of overturning the results. “She demanded a recount that was frivolous, that was emotionally charged and politically charged,” he said.

The bill passed on a voice vote and now heads to the Senate.