You are here:Assembly set to vote on ‘Campus Free Speech Act’

Assembly set to vote on ‘Campus Free Speech Act’

The state Assembly is expected to vote later today on legislation that’s aimed at protecting the free speech rights on University of Wisconsin campuses.

The so-called Campus Free Speech Act comes in response to push-back against conservative speakers on campuses in other states. The legislation would have the UW System write policies that are aimed at making sure students hear viewpoints from both sides of the political aisle. It would also create penalties for students who disrupt speakers.

Critics contend the vague language of the bill could make it unconstitutional, and also help protect hate speech on campuses.

Backers of the legislation contend it’s needed to ensure opposing and unpopular viewpoints are not being silenced.