Avery attorney files motion in appeal

The attorney for Steven Avery is trying to make her case for a new trial, arguing that evidence shows the convicted killer didn’t do it. Kathleen Zellner, filed a more than 1,200 page motion in Manitowoc County, in hopes that the jury’s guilty verdict will be thrown out.

Avery was convicted of the Halloween 2005 murder of freelance photographer Teresa Halbach.

Zellner contends that tests show Avery’s blood in the RAV4 was planted, using blood that dripped into the bathroom sink in Avery’s trailer.

She also believes Avery’s DNA was placed on the key to Halbach’s RAV4, possibly by using Avery’s toothbrush. Zellner argues that his DNA was placed on a swab from the hood latch on the RAV4, as well.

Zellner accuses Halbach’s ex-boyfriend of being the real killer. Zellner contends that he was verbally and physically abusive. She presented her theory in the motion.

Read the first part of Zellner’s motion here

WHBY