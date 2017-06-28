Badger women to face Pittsburgh in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

The Wisconsin women’s basketball team will play at Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Nov. 29 in the 11th annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Challenge takes place over two days in late November, beginning Nov. 29 with Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska and Rutgers playing host to ACC counterparts, while Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State and Wisconsin venture on the road. The following night, Illinois, Indiana and Penn State will serve as host schools, while Michigan State, Northwestern and Purdue will play at ACC sites.

Wisconsin is 5-5 in the Challenge after losing at home to North Carolina last season.

The Badgers are 1-1 all-time against the Panthers and this will be the first meeting between the two teams as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The ACC earned last year’s Challenge title by a 9-5 count after the Big Ten and ACC played to 7-7 ties during the previous two seasons (2014 and 2015). Last year, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State and Purdue registered wins for the Big Ten.